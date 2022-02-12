Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $163.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

