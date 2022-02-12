Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
