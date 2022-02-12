Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

