Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,287 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,421,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

