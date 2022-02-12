HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.36 and its 200 day moving average is $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.