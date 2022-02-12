HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $748.96.

HubSpot stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.36 and its 200 day moving average is $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

