Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

