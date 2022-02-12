Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 778,054 RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 778,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLJ. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.