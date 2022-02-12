CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $26.81 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

