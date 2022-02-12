Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Rises By 380.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCCX opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About MCX Technologies
