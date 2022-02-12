Short Interest in MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Rises By 380.0%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCCX opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

