Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

