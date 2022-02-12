Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $273.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.63 and a 200 day moving average of $285.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.32.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.40, for a total value of $692,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $18,518,862. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.