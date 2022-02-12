Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,096 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after acquiring an additional 450,555 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.91 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.91.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

