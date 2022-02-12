Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 32,900 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 172.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 408,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 258,294 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,769,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

