Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO opened at $8.93 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

