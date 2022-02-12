Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 770,000 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $28,865,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $7,798,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

