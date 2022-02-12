Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

