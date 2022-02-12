Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

