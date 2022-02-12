Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 28,804 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,804 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $32,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

