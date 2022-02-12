Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,544 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.92) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $201.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

