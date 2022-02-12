HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 42.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 47,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 933,433 shares of company stock worth $140,841,960. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.57. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

