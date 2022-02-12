Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,503 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the second quarter worth approximately $812,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

