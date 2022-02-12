Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

GABC stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.93%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

