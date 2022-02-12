Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 4,411.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $14.76.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

