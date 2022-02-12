Citigroup Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $65.50

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.35.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.