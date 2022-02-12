SVB Leerink Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price to $103.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.81.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.