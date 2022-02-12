Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

