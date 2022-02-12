SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

SOFI opened at $12.40 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,435,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

