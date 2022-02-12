Invesco Ltd. Sells 459,954 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,013,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 459,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $264,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

RUN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $84.81.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,642. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

