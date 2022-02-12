Insider Selling: Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

P. Sean Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66.

ISBC stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,536,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after buying an additional 235,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after buying an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,285,000 after buying an additional 12,950,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

