-$0.23 EPS Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.