Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 30,873 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

SSTK opened at $88.30 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.