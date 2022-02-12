Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $243,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $133.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.38. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

