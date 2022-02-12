Cowen Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$7.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Cowen from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.50.
Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$5.74 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$18.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
