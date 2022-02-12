First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.31.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$14.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

