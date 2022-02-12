First Manhattan Co. Sells 214 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

