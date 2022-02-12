Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $254,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $321.39 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

