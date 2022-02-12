Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. Cormark lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.10.
MFC stock opened at C$27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.79.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
