The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,944,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $260,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,140,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $331,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 94.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 49,322 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

