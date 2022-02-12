TD Securities Raises Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$79.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.57.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$74.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$51.17 and a 12-month high of C$79.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.02.

In other news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,700,737.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

