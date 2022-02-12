AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,037.98 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

