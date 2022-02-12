Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.28 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

