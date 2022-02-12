Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,615 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clever Leaves stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

CLVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

