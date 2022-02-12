Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.01 and last traded at $52.01. 956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 232,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $27,661,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

