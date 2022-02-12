Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 13,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,054,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

