Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Down 4.7%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.54. 218,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,510,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

