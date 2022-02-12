NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

NextCure stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. NextCure has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextCure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

