Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,960 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

