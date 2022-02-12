Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U opened at $111.35 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,585,890 shares of company stock valued at $279,393,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

