First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.