The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.96.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.