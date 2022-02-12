Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $69.15 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $375,804,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after buying an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after buying an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

